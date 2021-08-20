Choate Investment Advisors Purchases New Shares in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,299 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RUN. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter worth about $265,880,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,587,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,337 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 132.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,852,796 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter worth approximately $46,972,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Sunrun news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,654,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,404,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 2,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $97,119.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,257.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 184,797 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,752. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

RUN stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.93. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.56 and a beta of 2.11.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RUN shares. Stephens started coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

