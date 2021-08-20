Choate Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 200.0% during the second quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Hoertkorn Richard Charles raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles now owns 1,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger stock opened at $26.44 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.97 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.