Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $6,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 17.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,228,299 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,006,000 after purchasing an additional 474,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Columbia Sportswear by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 883,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,332,000 after buying an additional 304,848 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,169,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 236.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 276,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,190,000 after acquiring an additional 194,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 53.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 377,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,835,000 after acquiring an additional 131,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

COLM stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.59. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $73.11 and a 12-month high of $114.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.69. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $566.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COLM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.14.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

