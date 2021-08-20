Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 16,738 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,738 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $5,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $51.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $194.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.