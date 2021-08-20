Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $66.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.69. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $43.27 and a 1 year high of $94.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

