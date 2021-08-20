SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SEI Investments by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in SEI Investments by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 854,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,939,000 after purchasing an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. raised its position in SEI Investments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 288,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $60.52 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.63.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEIC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

