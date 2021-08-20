Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 16.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,627 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 141.3% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. Raymond James cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Shares of CHD opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.69%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

