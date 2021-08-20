Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Invests $426,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,100 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.07. The company has a market capitalization of $37.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

