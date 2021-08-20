1,469 Shares in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCI. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.1% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle International during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 84.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

CCI stock opened at $197.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.54. The company has a market cap of $85.54 billion, a PE ratio of 76.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

