Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAX. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novavax in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total transaction of $435,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock worth $15,856,752. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $217.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.47.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative net margin of 80.37% and a negative return on equity of 150.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

