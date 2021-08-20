Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 420.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,629 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,476 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Hill-Rom by 928.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 73.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

HRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.33.

In related news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,628 shares of company stock worth $3,288,986. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC opened at $132.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.76. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.31 and a twelve month high of $142.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.58.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.33 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 21.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.