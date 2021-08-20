Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $109.20 billion-$109.20 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTTYY opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.07. The company has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 1 year low of $20.31 and a 1 year high of $28.00.
Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Company Profile
