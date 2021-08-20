Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Vonage in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Vonage in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

VG stock opened at $13.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -130.50, a P/E/G ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Vonage has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.27.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 200,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $3,006,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,438,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,824,838.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vonage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

