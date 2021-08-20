Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Sets New 52-Week High at $29.10

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $28.88, with a volume of 140007 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNPR. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.40.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other news, CAO Thomas A. Austin sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $61,370.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,430 shares in the company, valued at $169,944.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,152 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,707. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 11.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 166,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after buying an additional 17,705 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Juniper Networks by 106.9% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 224,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after buying an additional 116,074 shares during the period. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Juniper Networks during the first quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Juniper Networks by 5.5% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,376 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

