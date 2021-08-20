DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 94.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,310 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after purchasing an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

DocuSign stock opened at $286.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.74 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.55.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.