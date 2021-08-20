Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 2,889 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ball were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLL. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ball by 125.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

BLL opened at $92.50 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $75.00 and a 12-month high of $102.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.44.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.20%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.