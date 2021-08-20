Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,839 iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 330.0% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,300,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $72,640,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $61,226,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $45,400,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,886.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 953,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,632,000 after acquiring an additional 905,263 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.60.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

