$5.41 EPS Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) will report earnings per share of $5.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $7.70. SVB Financial Group posted earnings per share of $8.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $31.23 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.09 to $34.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $28.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.18 to $39.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SVB Financial Group.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SIVB. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $725.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $621.74.

NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $542.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.59. SVB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $221.55 and a 52 week high of $608.84. The firm has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $563.31.

In related news, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 127 shares of SVB Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.27, for a total value of $72,932.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,623,461.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $217,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and have sold 27,716 shares worth $16,127,786. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the second quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 51,951.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,136 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 16,105 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2,800.0% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

