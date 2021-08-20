GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) will announce ($0.17) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GreenVision Acquisition’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GreenVision Acquisition will report full-year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover GreenVision Acquisition.

Get GreenVision Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLBZ opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. GreenVision Acquisition has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $25.30.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GreenVision Acquisition (HLBZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GreenVision Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenVision Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.