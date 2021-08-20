David Harrison Acquires 6,821 Shares of Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) Stock

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT (ASX:CLW) insider David Harrison bought 6,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$4.83 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,945.43 ($23,532.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.78, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is an Australian Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX and investing in high quality Australasian real estate assets that are predominantly leased to corporate and government tenants on long term leases. Charter Hall Long WALE REIT is managed by Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC).

