Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $25.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) had its price objective cut by Benchmark from $37.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC cut their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.58.

NYSE VIPS opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.08. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIPS. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 29.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 166,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 38,029 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 21.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,744,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470,229 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 180.0% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 111,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vipshop by 139.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,939 shares during the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

