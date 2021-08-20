Paul Bisaro Acquires 50,000 Shares of TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Stock

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Director Paul Bisaro purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 196,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,522.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $0.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.06. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.75.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Equities research analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6,296.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,278,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,133,350 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 28.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,597,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,981,000 after buying an additional 6,178,148 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,685,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 1,553.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,711,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 2,547,527 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 99.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,962,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 1,972,577 shares during the period. 42.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of products for women. The firm’s technology, SYMBODA, develops advanced hormone therapy pharmaceutical products to enable delivery of bio-identical hormones through a variety of dosage forms and administration routes.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.