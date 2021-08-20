Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Upgraded by Wedbush to “Outperform”

Wedbush upgraded shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

APLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.40.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $60.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.44.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). Equities research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,568,612.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,785,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $1,466,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 596,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,725,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,549,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $22,120,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

