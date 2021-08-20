FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Position Reduced by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,559,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,766,000 after purchasing an additional 816,264 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,504,000 after purchasing an additional 172,677 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,440,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265,250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 37.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,040,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,839,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,879,000 after purchasing an additional 234,874 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FE stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.17 and a 12 month high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.25.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.27%.

FE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

