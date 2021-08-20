Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn Sells 2,037 Shares

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) SVP John Shinn sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $48,236.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,963.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $23.39 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 8.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.06 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Rambus had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Rambus’s revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Rambus from $230.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rambus from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMBS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,381,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,329,000 after buying an additional 516,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,208,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,474,000 after buying an additional 224,767 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Rambus by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,084,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,851,000 after buying an additional 498,329 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,218,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 1,070,201 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Rambus by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,578,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after buying an additional 406,632 shares during the period. 75.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

