Texas Permanent School Fund Grows Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Mizuho lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.99. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 45.71%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.