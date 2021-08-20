Celestino R. Pennoni Sells 2,200 Shares of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $45,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 232,656 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,693.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKBK opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $22.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKBK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 63.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Parke Bancorp by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 5,422 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Parke Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

