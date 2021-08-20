Natera (NTRA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Natera (NASDAQ: NTRA) recently:

8/9/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Natera was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

7/20/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $134.00 to $139.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/21/2021 – Natera had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $140.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NTRA opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.10.

Get Natera Inc alerts:

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $142.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.50 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 74.29%. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.82, for a total transaction of $164,700.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 455,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,527,626.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $306,181.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,924,937.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $19,944,258. Insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 0.9% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,490,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $151,339,000 after acquiring an additional 13,262 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 9.3% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,954 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,147,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 56.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 471,630 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,890,000 after buying an additional 169,250 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 31.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $21,719,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 4.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 303,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,445,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.