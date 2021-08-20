Huntington National Bank Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 470.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 149,560 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,156,000 after acquiring an additional 54,229 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $195.04 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $185.32 and a one year high of $283.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

