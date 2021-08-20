Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Raymond James by 83.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at $124,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RJF opened at $133.16 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $140.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.16. The company has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.29%. Equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

RJF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.77.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $302,244.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,281.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

