Huntington National Bank Buys 1,822 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $175,904,000 after buying an additional 15,289 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 756 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Barclays began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.57.

ZBH stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.93. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.83. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

