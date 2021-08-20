Claire Fraser Sells 387 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Claire Fraser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 27th, Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $247.88 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $219.50 and a twelve month high of $267.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $246.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $414,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

