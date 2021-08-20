Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,171 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,442,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 26,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,527 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after buying an additional 24,425 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,053,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,958,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $446.96 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.85 and a 52 week high of $450.20. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $385.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

