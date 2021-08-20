Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) PT Lowered to $68.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EAT. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.61.

Shares of Brinker International stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.35. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $36.71 and a 12 month high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. Brinker International’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.88) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,634.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter worth $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

