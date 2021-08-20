Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,108 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

APO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

Shares of APO opened at $55.97 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.72. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.01%.

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $3,358,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,281,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387,699 shares of company stock worth $140,578,701 in the last three months. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.