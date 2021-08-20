Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Buys 527 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total transaction of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,395,282.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,021 shares of company stock valued at $10,480,928 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $126.14 on Friday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $108.15 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 48.61%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

