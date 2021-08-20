748 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Purchased by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,161.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDX opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $56.20.

