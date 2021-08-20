Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $95.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.36. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $92.42 and a 12-month high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

