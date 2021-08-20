Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 523.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2,789.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRN opened at $27.62 on Friday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.29 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.87 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 5.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The company had revenue of $371.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRN shares. Susquehanna upgraded Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.66.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

