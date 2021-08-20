BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Earns Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of BYSI stock opened at $19.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48. BeyondSpring has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.47 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BeyondSpring by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.83% of the company’s stock.

BeyondSpring Company Profile

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

