Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Dundee Securities decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Dundee Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.40. Dundee Precious Metals has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.08.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 25.57%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.