Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Get Galapagos alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $148.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Galapagos by 46.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares during the period. Prosight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $5,120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galapagos by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Knott David M bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.