Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Galapagos from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $105.76.
Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $56.48 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.20. Galapagos has a one year low of $56.33 and a one year high of $148.68.
About Galapagos
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
