Morgan Stanley Cuts Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $78.00

Spire (NYSE:SR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SR. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.00.

SR stock opened at $69.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.29. Spire has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $327.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.39 million. Analysts predict that Spire will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

In other news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Spire stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,366.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spire by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire by 168.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spire by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

