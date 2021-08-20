Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nine Energy Service, Inc. provides onshore completion and production services to unconventional oil and gas resource development. The Company’s operating segment consists of Completion Solutions and Production Solutions. Completion Solutions segment provides services integral to the completion of unconventional wells. Production Solutions segment provides production enhancement and well work over services. It also offers auxiliary services including casing jacks with hydraulic power source and oil field equipment hauling. The company operates primarily in the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus, Utica and throughout Canada. Nine Energy Service, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.60. Nine Energy Service has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 3.55.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 605.98% and a negative net margin of 32.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nine Energy Service will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 24,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $51,127.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,478 shares in the company, valued at $370,258.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NINE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 243.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,960 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 102.4% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 33,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nine Energy Service in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nine Energy Service by 129.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development across North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

