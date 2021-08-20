Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX) Shares Down 3.6%

Ajax I (NYSE:AJAX)’s stock price was down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.58. Approximately 35,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,234,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.85.

Get Ajax I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,241,000. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ajax I by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,018 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ajax I by 475.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ajax I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,600,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ajax I by 988.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 162,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 147,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

Ajax I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Ajax I was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Ajax I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ajax I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.