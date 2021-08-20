Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Trading Up 6.9%

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) was up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $90.88 and last traded at $90.27. Approximately 34,071 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 984,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.44.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.27.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 441.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.96%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total transaction of $2,233,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,550.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.05, for a total transaction of $2,581,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

