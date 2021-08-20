SFL (NYSE:SFL) Upgraded to Buy by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SFL from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SFL currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.55 on Thursday. SFL has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $9.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $967.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SFL by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of SFL by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 31,640 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SFL by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of SFL by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,261 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SFL during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 24.36% of the company’s stock.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

