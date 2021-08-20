Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 162,909 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,661,327 shares.The stock last traded at $29.03 and had previously closed at $28.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 7,826.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 12,601 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 6.1% in the first quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 328,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 8.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

