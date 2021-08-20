Highland Capital Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX)

Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 32.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on AMRX shares. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

NYSE AMRX opened at $4.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 58.68% and a net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

