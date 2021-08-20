Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 187.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,234,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $881,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,675 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 195.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 868,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,736,000 after purchasing an additional 574,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 46.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,317,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $972,663,000 after purchasing an additional 420,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares in the last quarter. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW stock opened at $302.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $218.06 and a 1 year high of $308.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.62.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 72.71% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $58,188,526 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $317.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

